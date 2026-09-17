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2026 September 17   14:20

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Hong Kong moves to allow dual ship registration in maritime overhaul

Hong Kong will introduce a dual ship-registration regime and expand maritime finance as part of a wider overhaul of its shipping sector, according to the territory’s 2026 Policy Address.  

The planned system would allow a vessel’s original owner registration to be suspended while it takes up a demise-charter registration in another registry, giving shipowners more flexibility without maintaining two active registrations at the same time.  

The reform is part of a broader “Finance + Shipping” push covering marine insurance and ship finance. The Insurance Authority is expected to expand underwriting capacity in the marine specialty risk pool.  

The Hong Kong Shipowners Mutual Assurance Association is also set to conduct international business in Hong Kong with support from the China Shipowners Mutual Assurance Association and assistance from the government and the regulator.  

Authorities will work with terminal operators on a smart and green transformation roadmap for the Kwai Tsing Container Terminals. Measures include greater use of autonomous electric vehicles, remotely controlled cranes and shore-power facilities, while port-dues incentives will be considered to encourage international liner operators to use shore power.  

Hong Kong’s 2026-2030 Five-Year Plan targets a 30% reduction in carbon emissions from the terminals by 2030 from 2021 levels. It also calls for 7% of Hong Kong-registered vessels to use green maritime fuels by 2030.  

The Port Community System, launched this year, has more than 8,000 registered companies and has supported more than 20 successful trade-finance applications using cargo-flow data.

The next phase will introduce blockchain-based tracking of offshore trade cargo and funding support for small and medium-sized companies linking logistics solutions to the platform.  

Hong Kong also plans to establish its first Green Energy Corridor with a Chinese mainland city this year. Planning and statutory procedures for green maritime fuel storage at Tsing Yi South are due to begin in 2027, with tenders planned for early 2028.  

Hong Kong Maritime and Port Development Board chairman Dr Moses Cheng said the measures were aimed at “driving the comprehensive upgrade and transformation of Hong Kong Port from volume-based to value-driven development”.  

The Hong Kong Maritime and Port Development Board is a government advisory body established on 1 July 2025.

The Insurance Authority is Hong Kong’s statutory insurance regulator.

The Hong Kong Shipowners Mutual Assurance Association is a marine mutual insurance organisation, while the China Shipowners Mutual Assurance Association is a Chinese mutual protection and indemnity insurer.

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