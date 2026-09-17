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2026 September 17   07:49

accident

Philippine ro-ro Roromaster 5 grounds off Mindoro; 80 rescued

The Philippine-flagged ro-ro passenger vessel Roromaster 5 ran aground off Occidental Mindoro shortly after midnight on Thursday, with all 80 passengers rescued, according to local disaster management officials.  

Roromaster 5 had sailed from Batangas carrying 80 passengers and 24 units of rolling cargo. It grounded at about 00:30 near Sitio Sigman in Barangay Udalo as it approached the port of Abra de Ilog.  

Responders transferred the passengers to the port passenger terminal. Some remained there after the evacuation, while others were taken to their homes.  No cause for the grounding had been publicly confirmed at the time of publication.  

Philippine Ports Authority records show Roromaster 5 was operating on the Batangas-Abra de Ilog route before the casualty. The vessel called at Batangas Pier on 12 September from the Terminal Port of Abra de Ilog and was scheduled to return there.  

Orange Navigation Inc. is listed as the company associated with Roromaster 5 in Batangas City government transport records based on regional Maritime Industry Authority data.

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