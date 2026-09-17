Combination carrier owner KCC names first wind-assisted ship in Australia

Klaveness Combination Carriers has named its first wind-assisted vessel, the 83,300-dwt Baltazar, in Fremantle, Western Australia, as the shipowner completed its three-vessel CABU III newbuilding programme, according to a company statement.

The NIS-flagged combination carrier was named at Fremantle Passenger Terminal on 15 September by Western Australia Deputy Premier Rita Saffioti.

Baltazar was delivered by New Yangzi Shipyard in China on 6 August as the third and final third-generation CABU newbuilding, following sister ships Balder and Bastion.

The vessel is fitted with two 24-metre eSAIL suction sails supplied by Spanish wind-propulsion technology company bound4blue, making it the first KCC ship equipped with wind-assisted propulsion.

Other efficiency measures include an air lubrication system, shaft generator, EcoEGR fuel-optimised main engine and Mewis duct.

KCC said at delivery that Baltazar was designed to have around a 35% lower carbon footprint and about 20% higher earnings capacity than its first-generation CABU vessels.

The ship is designed to carry caustic soda solution to Australia before switching to dry bulk cargoes on return voyages, reducing ballast sailing by combining wet and dry cargo flows.

“MV Baltazar completes the project that started around six years ago in KCC,” chief executive Engebret Dahm said at the naming ceremony.

Torvald Klaveness chief executive Ernst Meyer also attended, while Captain Bogdan Prajica received the Klaveness company flag on behalf of Baltazar.

Klaveness Combination Carriers operates 19 combination carriers, comprising 11 CABU vessels and eight CLEANBUs. Its vessels are designed to switch between wet and dry bulk cargoes, while Torvald Klaveness is its largest shareholder with approximately 44%.