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2026 September 17   08:33

shipbuilding

South Korean ship financier KOBC launches 90% funding for Arctic vessels

South Korea’s Korea Ocean Business Corporation (KOBC) has launched a KRW 120bn ($86.9m) annual investment programme to finance icebreaking and ice-class vessels for Northern Sea Route operations, according to a company statement.  

The scheme covers both newbuildings and secondhand tonnage, including containerships, bulkers, tankers and pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs).  

KOBC can provide subordinated financing of up to 30% of a vessel’s cost. Combined with senior debt, the financing package can cover as much as 90% of the vessel price.  

The programme is designed to reduce the equity requirement for South Korean shipowners considering investment in more expensive icebreaking and ice-class tonnage.  

It comes alongside a separate South Korean support programme for new environmentally friendly icebreaking and ice-class vessels and a trial container service through Arctic waters.  

KOBC was established in July 2018 as a maritime support institution. Its activities include ship acquisition finance and guarantees, financing for port and logistics infrastructure, corporate funding support and maritime policy programmes. The corporation is based in Busan and is headed by president Ahn Byung-gil.

Topics:

Northern Sea Route

icebreakers

shipbuilding

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