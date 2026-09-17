MOL Cruises names second Mitsui Ocean ship ahead of Yokohama debut

Japanese cruise operator MOL Cruises has named Mitsui Ocean Sakura in Yokohama ahead of its 19 September commercial debut, according to a company statement.

The 34,138-gt ship will become the second vessel in the Mitsui Ocean Cruises fleet, joining Mitsui Ocean Fuji, which entered service in December 2024.

The naming ceremony was held on 16 September aboard Mitsui Ocean Sakura at Yokohama’s Shinko Pier Cruise Terminal.

Satoshi Ninomiya, the vessel’s inaugural captain and a former master of Nippon Maru, formally named the ship on behalf of the Mitsui Ocean Cruises team before a traditional bottle-breaking ceremony.

The Japanese-flagged vessel is 198.15 metres long and 26 metres wide, with capacity for up to 458 passengers in 229 ocean-view suites. About 90% of the cabins have verandas. Mitsui Ocean Sakura also adds the Shiosai sushi bar and a foot bath adjoining the Grand Pool.

Its four-night debut cruise is scheduled to leave Yokohama at 1700 on 19 September, call at Toba on 20 September and Hidaka on 21 September, spend 22 September at sea and return to Yokohama at 0900 on 23 September. Fares range from ¥372,000 ($2,383) for an Ocean View Suite to ¥1.241m ($7,949) for a Mitsui Ocean Suite, excluding a ¥400 ($2.56) Yokohama terminal facility charge.

MOL acquired the vessel from US cruise operator Seabourn, where it sailed as Seabourn Sojourn. Nippon Maru retired in May after almost 35 years of service.

MOL Cruises is a Japanese cruise operator within the Mitsui O.S.K. Lines group and operates the Mitsui Ocean Cruises brand. Its passenger shipping heritage extends for more than 140 years.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines is the parent group of MOL Cruises and has identified cruises as one of the businesses intended to provide more stable earnings alongside its cyclical shipping operations.