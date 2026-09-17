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2026 September 17   16:40

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US probes tanker cyberattacks as threat watch widens to nearly 20 ships

US authorities are investigating suspected cyber compromises aboard two Texas-bound energy tankers after offshore security boardings on 21 and 24 August, according to a joint statement from the US Coast Guard and FBI.  

The vessels were identified as the Liberian-flagged 319,547-dwt VLCC VL Prosperity and the Marshall Islands-flagged 59,350-dwt LPG carrier Kohaku.  

Investigators examined operational technology and information technology systems after indications that the vessels’ networks had been compromised. The boarding teams included Coast Guard law-enforcement personnel, a vessel inspector, members of a Coast Guard Cyber Protection Team and FBI Cyber Action Team operators.  

“Currently, there are no reports of operational disruptions, vessel instability, physical danger to crews, or environmental impacts,” the agencies said.  

VL Prosperity, IMO 9683697, is a 333-metre crude tanker built in 2015. It called at Egypt’s Sidi Kerir terminal in late July, loaded nearly 2m barrels of Saudi crude and sailed through the Strait of Gibraltar towards Galveston, Texas. HMM Ocean Service later said the tanker had been cleared by the Coast Guard to resume normal operations.  

Kohaku, IMO 9932608, was built in 2023 and was heading towards Texas to load liquefied petroleum gas when it became part of the investigation.  

US government agencies are also tracking cyber threats involving nearly 20 ships worldwide. The Coast Guard has requested advance notice if any of them plans to call at a US port. Several commercial vessels were targeted in potential cyberattacks in late August, although there was no indication that attackers had taken control of the ships.  

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