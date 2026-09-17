Turkish terminal operator YILPORT lifts Gebze yard productivity 21%

Turkish terminal operator YILPORT Holding has increased moves per hour at its Gebze container terminal in Turkey by 21% within three months of deploying Kaleris software across 31 rubber-tyred gantry cranes, according to a company statement.

YILPORT now plans to roll out the same RTG Optimization system at Liscont and Leixões in Portugal and Gävle in Sweden, where it will also be used with remote-controlled automated RTGs.

The software analyses vessel, truck and yard demand in real time and recommends crane assignments. It is designed to cut unnecessary RTG travel and idle time, balance workloads between cranes and standardise dispatch decisions across shifts.

Gebze also operates electrified RTGs and uses optical character recognition integrated with Kaleris’ N4 terminal operating system. The terminal has annual container-handling capacity of 1m TEU.

Erhan Çiloğlu, deputy chief executive of YILPORT Holding, said: “We believe Smart Port transformation is not about technology alone, but about combining operational expertise, data-driven decision-making and the right partnerships. The results at YILPORT Gebze demonstrate what can be achieved when YILPORT’s operational know-how is combined with Kaleris’ optimization capabilities. Together, we are creating safer, more productive and more predictable operations that ultimately translate into better service for our customers.”

YILPORT Holding is a Turkish terminal operating group with container, general cargo and bulk terminal interests across Europe, Africa and the Americas.