  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2020 Bulkers plans $406m deal to build fleet of up to 15 large AHTS

2026 September 17   17:10

shipping

2020 Bulkers plans $406m deal to build fleet of up to 15 large AHTS

Bermuda-incorporated shipowner 2020 Bulkers has signed a letter of intent for a $406m acquisition that could give it a fleet of up to 15 large anchor-handling tug supply vessels, according to a company statement.  

The transaction marks a move into offshore shipping after 2020 Bulkers sold its Newcastlemax fleet in April 2026 and returned about $316.4m to shareholders through a one-time special dividend.  

The company plans to acquire AHTS AS and five related project companies on a debt-free, cash-free basis. AHTS AS owns seven large AHTS vessels and has agreements to acquire another three.  

UMAS 42 AS, UMAS 49 AS, Anchor Launcher AS, Anchor Challenger AS and Anchor Australia AS together own another three vessels and hold contracts to acquire two more, taking the potential combined fleet to 15 ships.  

The acquisitions, refinancing of certain vessels and funding for operations and further consolidation are expected to be backed by a financing package of about $485m.  That comprises roughly $200m of equity-in-kind, up to $160m of new debt, including a $40m RCF/SPS facility expected to remain undrawn at completion, and about $125m from a contemplated private placement.  

Uthalden AS, MH Capital AS and Songa Capital AS are expected to contribute about $158m in equity-in-kind and hold about 24%, 12% and 11%, respectively, after completion. The three sponsors are expected to enter six-month lock-up agreements.  

MH Capital AS is owned by 2020 Bulkers chairman Magnus Halvorsen and his family.  AHTS AS has contracted Tom Babinski as chief executive. His previous industry experience includes Aurora Offshore Management, Framar & Sevnor, Viking Supply Ships and Westshore Shipbrokers.  2020 Bulkers also plans a new board and a change of name to AHTS following completion.  

The deal remains conditional on definitive acquisition agreements, completion of the equity issue, committed debt financing, shareholder approvals and a board resolution authorising the consideration shares. There is no guarantee that final acquisition agreements will be signed.  

2020 Bulkers Ltd is a Bermuda-incorporated limited liability company established on 26 September 2017.

AHTS AS began operations in 2026 and is owned by MH Capital AS, Songa Capital AS and Uthalden AS with 31.7% each, and Drew Holding Ltd with 4.7%.  UMAS 42 AS, UMAS 49 AS, Anchor Launcher AS, Anchor Challenger AS and Anchor Australia AS are project companies within the proposed transaction structure. 

Topics:

vessel acquisition

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:08

US investor Tallvine buys Crosby marine assets with 150-plus vessel fleet

16:40

US probes tanker cyberattacks as threat watch widens to nearly 20 ships

15:30

Combination carrier owner KCC names first wind-assisted ship in Australia

14:20

Hong Kong moves to allow dual ship registration in maritime overhaul

13:51

French fishermen block Mediterranean ports, forcing ferry diversion to Italy

13:10

Marine fuels group SGMF publishes first ISO-compliant methanol life-cycle study

12:02

Knud E. Hansen wins basic design role for French space logistics ro-ro

11:10

Study finds 29% of vessels account for nearly 70% of maritime accidents

10:07

Saudi Aramco expands ship-to-ship crude loadings off Oman after pipeline shutdown

09:17

German dockworkers vote on indefinite strikes after rejecting port pay offer

08:40

Turkish terminal operator YILPORT lifts Gebze yard productivity 21%

08:34

MOL Cruises names second Mitsui Ocean ship ahead of Yokohama debut

08:33

South Korean ship financier KOBC launches 90% funding for Arctic vessels

08:08

Container lines route 27% of Asia-Europe capacity via Red Sea and Suez in September

07:49

Philippine ro-ro Roromaster 5 grounds off Mindoro; 80 rescued

07:42

India reviews rules to widen industrial use of recycled ship steel

07:21

IMO confirms 80 attacks on ships around Hormuz since 28 February

07:17

Hanwha Ocean develops two 18,000-cbm LNG bunker designs

07:14

Cosco makes first southbound Suez transit since Red Sea disruption

06:04

Hyundai’s world-first fore-accommodation LNG carrier design wins LR appraisal

05:51

Singapore tanker owner Hafnia agrees 4.5m TORM share buy to reach 18.22%

2026 September 16

18:02

Hanwha Ocean rolls out AI translator after 96% pilot uptake

17:13

Saudi driller ADES buys Saipem’s jack-up business in Saudi Arabia for $285m

16:43

Italian maritime groups Neri and Nova Marine take control of Livorno bulk terminal

15:33

Meyer Turku lays keel for Royal Caribbean’s fifth Icon ship

14:34

K Shipbuilding, Sejin and ClassNK plan 9,000-cbm LPG carrier for new IGC rules

14:32

HD Hyundai Samho, Avikus and ClassNK test autonomous navigation on 180K LNG carrier

14:23

EIB funds NATO-ready cruise terminal upgrade at Lithuania’s Klaipėda port

14:22

Ulsan port opens idle berth to shipbuilders with first HD Hyundai gas carrier

13:20

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Korean Register agree on 3D approval without 2D drawings

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news