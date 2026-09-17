2020 Bulkers plans $406m deal to build fleet of up to 15 large AHTS

Bermuda-incorporated shipowner 2020 Bulkers has signed a letter of intent for a $406m acquisition that could give it a fleet of up to 15 large anchor-handling tug supply vessels, according to a company statement.

The transaction marks a move into offshore shipping after 2020 Bulkers sold its Newcastlemax fleet in April 2026 and returned about $316.4m to shareholders through a one-time special dividend.

The company plans to acquire AHTS AS and five related project companies on a debt-free, cash-free basis. AHTS AS owns seven large AHTS vessels and has agreements to acquire another three.

UMAS 42 AS, UMAS 49 AS, Anchor Launcher AS, Anchor Challenger AS and Anchor Australia AS together own another three vessels and hold contracts to acquire two more, taking the potential combined fleet to 15 ships.

The acquisitions, refinancing of certain vessels and funding for operations and further consolidation are expected to be backed by a financing package of about $485m. That comprises roughly $200m of equity-in-kind, up to $160m of new debt, including a $40m RCF/SPS facility expected to remain undrawn at completion, and about $125m from a contemplated private placement.

Uthalden AS, MH Capital AS and Songa Capital AS are expected to contribute about $158m in equity-in-kind and hold about 24%, 12% and 11%, respectively, after completion. The three sponsors are expected to enter six-month lock-up agreements.

MH Capital AS is owned by 2020 Bulkers chairman Magnus Halvorsen and his family. AHTS AS has contracted Tom Babinski as chief executive. His previous industry experience includes Aurora Offshore Management, Framar & Sevnor, Viking Supply Ships and Westshore Shipbrokers. 2020 Bulkers also plans a new board and a change of name to AHTS following completion.

The deal remains conditional on definitive acquisition agreements, completion of the equity issue, committed debt financing, shareholder approvals and a board resolution authorising the consideration shares. There is no guarantee that final acquisition agreements will be signed.

2020 Bulkers Ltd is a Bermuda-incorporated limited liability company established on 26 September 2017.

AHTS AS began operations in 2026 and is owned by MH Capital AS, Songa Capital AS and Uthalden AS with 31.7% each, and Drew Holding Ltd with 4.7%. UMAS 42 AS, UMAS 49 AS, Anchor Launcher AS, Anchor Challenger AS and Anchor Australia AS are project companies within the proposed transaction structure.