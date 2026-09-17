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2026 September 17   18:08

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US investor Tallvine buys Crosby marine assets with 150-plus vessel fleet

Miami-based infrastructure investor Tallvine Partners has completed the acquisition of substantially all assets of US marine operator Crosby Enterprises and certain affiliates, including more than 150 tugboats, dredges and support vessels, according to a company statement.  

The deal was completed through a court-approved sale process linked to Crosby’s Chapter 11 proceedings. The US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana approved the sale on 3 September, with completion announced on 16 September.  

The acquired operations include shipyard and berth facilities in Houma and Port Fourchon, Louisiana. Crosby’s businesses cover offshore and inland towing, dredging, rock placement, marine construction support and shipyard services.  Tallvine said Crosby’s crews, vessels, shipyards and shore facilities would continue serving customers without interruption.  

“We are committed to investing in its people, fleet and infrastructure,” Tallvine partner and chief executive Thomas Lefebvre said.  

Tallvine-linked Breakwater Buyer LLC had earlier submitted a $75m cash stalking-horse offer covering assets including tugs, dredges, airboats, crew boats and barges. The bid set the floor for the bankruptcy sale process and was not disclosed as the final purchase price. Tallvine did not disclose the consideration for the completed transaction.  

Mike Ellis, who has more than three decades of maritime management and operating experience, will join Tallvine’s marine platform as an operating adviser.

Denver-based Thoroughbred Investment Partners will remain the platform’s industrial partner.  The transaction is Tallvine’s third acquisition for the marine infrastructure platform after its purchase of New Jersey-based Donjon Marine in September 2025 and San Francisco-based Lind Marine in May 2026.  

Tallvine Partners is an independent investment adviser led by Thomas Lefebvre, Chucri Hjeily, Mark Clark and Victor Sosa, with a focus on middle-market infrastructure investments in North America.  

Crosby traces its origins to 1977, when Vinton Crosby and his son Kurt Crosby founded Crosby Tugs after acquiring their first vessel, Paddy Crosby. Its website lists about 130 tugboats and 850 employees.  

Topics:

vessel acquisition

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