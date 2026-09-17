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2026 September 17   13:51

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French fishermen block Mediterranean ports, forcing ferry diversion to Italy

French fishermen blocked Mediterranean ports and fuel facilities on 17 September as protests over rising operating costs intensified ahead of talks with sea and fisheries minister Catherine Chabaud, according to a French government statement.  

About 30 fishing vessels blocked Sète, while fishermen halted tanker movements at the Frontignan fuel depot. Between 150 and 200 people joined the Frontignan action from about 3am, with around 30 remaining by 8am. Local cars were allowed through, but tankers could not enter or leave.  Several small fishing vessels also closed the sea entrance to Nice.

A Corsica Ferries vessel bound for the French port was diverted to Savona in Italy, while yachts waiting to depart Nice were delayed.  

Fishermen also blocked Le Grau-du-Roi. Earlier in the week, around 20 fishing vessels blocked Port-Vendres, while protesters targeted an oil depot at Fos-sur-Mer before the site reopened.  

The action was coordinated by the regional fisheries committees of Occitanie, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur and Corsica, together with three Mediterranean producer organisations and unions representing employed fishermen and vessel owners.  

The groups began their joint action on 14 September over rising fuel and operating costs, administrative and regulatory pressures, delays in government support payments and restrictions on Mediterranean trawling.  

France produced 477,000 tonnes of fish and shellfish in 2024, up about 1% year on year, making it the European Union’s second-largest producer after Spain. 

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