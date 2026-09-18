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2026 September 18   10:13

accident

Iran's Revolutionary Guard says it hit Togo-flagged tanker Trend in Strait of Hormuz

The Togo-flagged product tanker Trend was hit in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday night and stopped after a fire broke out, according to an official statement from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy.  

Commander Rear Admiral Ali Ozmaei said the tanker had attempted what the navy called an illegal passage through the waterway.  “It was hit and stopped after a fire broke out on it,” Ozmaei said.  

The statement gave no details on the weapon used, Trend’s exact position or cargo, the number or nationalities of crew, possible injuries or the extent of damage.  

UK Maritime Trade Operations separately issued Warning 137-26 for an attack 16 nautical miles northeast of Khasab, Oman, in the Strait of Hormuz. The crew involved was safe and no environmental impact had been confirmed.  UKMTO did not identify the vessel, meaning there is no verified link between that incident and Trend.  

Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains sharply reduced. Preliminary ship-tracking figures show four commodity vessels transited the waterway on Thursday, down from six a day earlier and below the 10-day average of about 16. The strait handled roughly one-fifth of global oil and gas shipments before the current disruption.  

Trend, IMO 9477177, is a 7,119-dwt oil products tanker built in 2008. The 118-metre ship has a beam of 18 metres.  Saif Ships & Boats Trading LLC is listed as Trend’s registered owner. 

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