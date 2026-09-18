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2026 September 18   10:15

accident

Finnish forces seize Arctia icebreaker in Baltic cable security drill

Finnish security forces boarded, searched and took control of Finnish-flagged icebreaker Polaris in the Gulf of Finland on 17 September during an exercise focused on suspected damage to critical underwater infrastructure, according to an EEAS statement.  

The operation formed the final phase of MARSEC EU 26, the third annual EU maritime security exercise and the first in the series to be held in the Baltic Sea.  

The Finnish Border Guard led the drill, which also involved Finnish police, defence, rescue and emergency medical units, the Polish Border Guard, Frontex and the European Maritime Safety Agency.  

The LIVEX 2 phase ran from 15 to 17 September off Helsinki and included helicopter and boat boardings, compliant and non-compliant scenarios, vessel searches, first aid, evacuation, firefighting, operations in hazardous spaces and taking control of and safely navigating a vessel.  

Finnish maritime services group Arctia provided Polaris as the target vessel. The 110-metre icebreaker was built in Helsinki in 2016 as the world’s first LNG-powered icebreaker.

The Polish Border Guard participated with patrol vessel SG-301. The French Navy joined preparatory training on 12 and 13 September with a warship.  An earlier LIVEX 1 phase used a Finnish cargo vessel to test information exchange as the ship simulated abnormal activity near subsea cables in the Baltic and North seas. Finnish shipping company Finnlines participated in that phase.  

Coast Guard Commander Ilja Iljin, who led the exercise, called repeated incidents affecting Baltic underwater infrastructure “the new normal”.  The Finnish Border Guard is also coordinating an Integrated Surveillance Mechanism project for the Baltic Sea and has been allocated €1.4m ($1.61m) from the European Maritime, Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund to develop maritime-security information exchange between EU member states.  

Arctia is a Finnish government special-assignment company whose activities include fairway maintenance and hydrographic surveying. It employs about 400 people and operates a specialist fleet including Otso, Kontio, Voima, Urho, Sisu, Fennica and Nordica.  Finnlines is a Finnish shipping company.

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