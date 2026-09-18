Turkish shipowner and crew file ICC complaint over fatal Black Sea bulker strike

Turkish shipowner T ve O Denizcilik, 12 seafarers from the bulk carrier Reyhan Sari and the family of Turkish seafarer Savas Cakar have submitted evidence over a fatal July drone strike to the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, according to lawyer Nuri Koray Kurun, who represents the applicants.

The filing asks prosecutors to assess the attack under provisions of the Rome Statute covering alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. The submission does not mean the ICC has opened a separate case or established responsibility for the strike.

The Turkish-flagged Reyhan Sari was hit in the Novorossiysk area on 22 July 2026 while carrying coal from Russia’s Taman port to Trabzon in Türkiye. Cakar, 54, was killed and other crew members were injured. The vessel remained able to sail under its own power despite damage, while part of its communications capability was lost. Two injured seafarers were evacuated by helicopter to hospitals in Samsun. Kurun said the evidence submitted to the ICC includes images published through official Ukrainian social-media channels.

The applicants’ technical examination concluded that one of the vessels shown being struck was Reyhan Sari. The ICC has not independently established that attribution.

A 22 July statement from Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces listed 13 vessels hit in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov on 21 and 22 July — one tanker, 10 dry cargo vessels and two tugboats. Reyhan Sari was not named.

The filing includes T ve O Denizcilik, the 12 seafarers who were aboard the vessel during the attack and Cakar’s family. T ve O Denizcilik Limited Sirketi is a Turkish shipping company registered with the Istanbul-based Chamber of Shipping in the overseas bulk cargo transportation sector.