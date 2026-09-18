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2026 September 18   10:21

accident

Japan recovers three after boat towed by North Korean freighter sinks

Japan recovered three of four people from a boat that sank while being towed by a North Korean cargo ship off western Japan on 17 September, according to an official maritime safety notice.  One person remained missing after the casualty, which occurred at about 3am around 104 km west-southwest of Nishinoshima in Japan’s Oki Islands, inside the country’s exclusive economic zone.  

The towing vessel was identified as the North Korean-flagged general cargo ship Kum Ya.  North Korea’s Pyongyang Rescue Coordination Center alerted Japan’s 8th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters at about 7:45am that the vessel under tow had sunk and four people were in the water.  

Japan deployed two patrol vessels and two aircraft. Two people were recovered at about 12:15pm and a third shortly after 1:10pm. Two were conscious, while the third was in cardiopulmonary arrest.  The Japan Coast Guard was still investigating the nationalities of the four people as well as the identity and purpose of the sunken craft.  

South Korea also mobilised two Korea Coast Guard patrol vessels and an aircraft, alongside a South Korean Navy vessel and a fisheries patrol vessel. The Korea Coast Guard requested search-and-rescue cooperation from rescue coordination centres in Japan and Russia. 

Kum Ya, IMO 9004073, is a 1991-built North Korean-flagged general cargo ship of about 97 metres, 5,519 gt and 6,843 dwt. It previously sailed as Lucky Star 7 and transferred to the North Korean flag in 2016.  A United Nations Panel of Experts report also documented Kum Ya in connection with shipments of North Korean-origin coal to Chinese waters in 2021.

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