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2026 September 18   11:58

shipbuilding

EXMAR wins AiP to convert 170,000-cbm LNG carrier into floating LNG unit

EXMAR has secured approval in principle for a plan to convert an existing 170,000-cbm membrane LNG carrier into a floating LNG production unit with a 25-year design life, according to a company statement.  

The concept would turn an existing LNG carrier into an FLNG facility for operation in mild environments, combining offshore gas processing, liquefaction and LNG storage.  

The design is intended for stranded offshore gas projects seeking lower initial capital requirements and a shorter period between final investment decision and first production.

EXMAR also expects conversion of existing tonnage, rather than construction of a newbuild FLNG unit, to shorten development schedules and reduce capital investment.  

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore assessed the concept against its applicable requirements for offshore production gas units.

The current review covered hull structure and stability, the existing LNG cargo containment system and the FLNG mooring arrangement.  

David Barrow, senior vice-president for Western Europe and the Americas at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, said: “Floating liquefaction solutions already play an important role in unlocking offshore gas resources and supporting the development of energy projects in a flexible and cost-effective manner. We are pleased to grant Approval in Principle to EXMAR's FLNG conversion concept, which demonstrates how existing LNG carrier assets can be repurposed to support future offshore developments. This project highlights how collaboration across the industry can drive innovative and practical solutions that combine technical feasibility with project efficiency.”  

EXMAR is the developer of the LNG carrier conversion concept covered by the approval in principle. The design centres on repurposing an existing membrane-type LNG carrier as an offshore liquefaction facility.  

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore carried out the technical assessment that led to the approval in principle, with the review at this stage limited to the vessel structure, stability, cargo containment system and mooring arrangement.

Topics:

LNG carrier

Bureau Veritas

vessel conversion

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