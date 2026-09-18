EXMAR signs 10-year Côte d’Ivoire FSRU deal

Belgian maritime group EXMAR has signed agreements with Côte d’Ivoire Energies (CI-Energies) and Société Nationale d’Opérations Pétrolières de la Côte d’Ivoire (PETROCI) for a 10-year FSRU lease at the Port of Abidjan, according to a company statement.

The deal covers the lease, operation and maintenance of a floating storage and regasification unit with 152,000 cubic metres of LNG storage capacity and regasification capacity of 250 million standard cubic feet per day.

EXMAR expects the project to generate around $21.3m in annual EBITDA. PETROCI will source LNG on the international market and import it through the FSRU from Q3 2027.

The regasified gas will then be supplied to state-owned electricity company CI-Energies for power generation.

The project is intended to meet rising gas and power demand in Côte d’Ivoire, driven by population growth, economic expansion and the mining industry, as well as additional demand from neighbouring countries.

“The FSRU represents an important step forward in strengthening our energy security by providing an additional and flexible source of natural gas,” PETROCI said.

The imported gas will complement Côte d’Ivoire’s domestic production and existing infrastructure. CI-Energies expects the project to help secure natural gas availability for the country’s power sector over the short, medium and long term.

Mundus Afrique acted as transaction adviser on the project. Antwerp-based EXMAR specialises in floating infrastructure for the transportation, transformation and storage of gas and liquid hydrocarbons. Its infrastructure business develops, builds, owns and operates floating LNG assets, including FSRUs and floating liquefaction facilities.

PETROCI, formally Société Nationale d’Opérations Pétrolières de la Côte d’Ivoire, was established in 1975 and operates across exploration and production, natural gas, and petroleum-product storage and distribution.

CI-Energies was established in 2011 and is responsible for functions including electricity supply planning, power-sector investment projects and monitoring energy flows.