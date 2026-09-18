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2026 September 18   13:37

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DET brings fourth FSRU to Stade, Germany

Germany’s state-owned LNG terminal operator Deutsche Energy Terminal (DET) has brought the FSRU Energos Force to Stade-Bützfleth, starting preparations to commission its fourth floating LNG import terminal, according to a company statement.  

The 294-metre vessel arrived on 15 September and is expected to receive the terminal’s first fully laden LNG carrier in early November.  

“We expect the first fully loaded LNG tanker to come alongside in early November,” DET chief executive Peter Röttgen said.  

DET expects Stade to have feed-in capacity of up to 3.2bn cubic metres of natural gas in 2027. The figure is the Declared Total Reference Send-Out, or DTRS, representing maximum technically achievable output under ideal conditions rather than guaranteed throughput.  

The terminal’s feed-in capacity is listed at up to 1.7bn cubic metres through the end of 2026.  Energos Force, owned by Energos Infrastructure and chartered by DET for 10 years, was built in 2021.

The 47-metre-wide FSRU has LNG storage capacity of 174,000 cubic metres and deadweight of 94,361 tonnes.  It can regasify up to 500m standard cubic feet per day in winter using a closed-loop system and up to 750m standard cubic feet per day in summer using Elbe River water in open-loop operation.  

The vessel docked at the AVG berth in Stade-Bützfleth at 2100 local time on 15 September. Niedersachsen Ports built the dedicated jetty for the FSRU and the onshore terminal, which remains under construction.  

Germany has five FSRU sites in total, with Stade becoming the fourth floating terminal operated by DET.  

DET is a federally owned German limited liability company responsible for operating state-controlled floating LNG import terminals and marketing their regasification capacity.  

Energos Infrastructure is a US-based owner and operator of LNG infrastructure assets with a fleet of 13 LNG infrastructure vessels.  

Niedersachsen Ports is the port company owned by the German state of Lower Saxony and manages the state’s seaport infrastructure.

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