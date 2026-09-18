Scottish government backs Ferguson Marine shipyard’s open-market tug builds

The Scottish government has agreed to advance a working-capital proposal that would allow Ferguson Marine to build a small number of tugboats for sale on the commercial market as the yard heads towards a 2027 order gap, according to the official Scottish Parliament record.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Tourism and Transport Stephen Flynn said on 17 September that the shipbuilder had requested funding to “build a small number of tug boats for subsequent sale into commercial markets”. He said the proposal should proceed as a “sensible commercial approach to maintaining productive activity in the yard”.

The programme would provide interim work after delivery of MV Glen Rosa, the last vessel currently under contract at the yard. Ferguson Marine has no contracted shipbuilding work scheduled for 2027 after the ferry is completed.

The amount of working capital, the number and specifications of the tugs and any prospective customers have not been disclosed. Officials are working with the shipbuilder on the commercial, financial and governance arrangements.

The tug plan is separate from proposals to directly award Ferguson Marine contracts for four vessels: two ferries under the Small Vessel Replacement Programme, a marine protection vessel and a marine research vessel. Those proposed awards remain subject to legal, commercial and subsidy-control assessments.

The four-vessel programme is linked to the remainder of £14.2m ($19.0m) in previously announced capital investment intended to modernise the yard and improve productivity.

Ferguson Marine began a voluntary redundancy consultation in August covering up to 70 employees as workload falls during final outfitting and commissioning of Glen Rosa, which is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Ferguson Marine (Port Glasgow) Limited is a commercial shipbuilder based on the River Clyde in Scotland. It has been in public ownership since December 2019 and is ultimately owned by Scottish Ministers through Ferguson Marine (Port Glasgow) Holdings Limited. The yard delivered Glen Sannox in November 2024.