US forklift maker Hyster deploys UK's first hydrogen reachstacker at Tilbury

US forklift maker Hyster has deployed the UK’s first hydrogen fuel-cell-powered container handler in full port operations at the Port of Tilbury in Essex, according to a company statement.

The reachstacker was supplied with Briggs Equipment UK after a two-year collaboration with the port and is being tested as a pre-production unit in commercial operations.

The machine uses a 60 kW Nuvera fuel-cell engine to generate electricity for a 130 kWh lithium-ion battery. High-pressure tanks hold 32 kg of hydrogen, allowing the reachstacker to work a full 12-hour shift before refuelling, which takes less than 30 minutes.

Hyster estimates the machine could cut Tilbury’s operational CO₂ footprint by more than 107,000 kg a year compared with an equivalent diesel unit. The calculation assumes consumption of 40,000 litres of diesel over about 2,500 operating hours a year and a tank-to-wheel emissions factor of 2.68 kg of CO₂ per litre.

The reachstacker will run entirely on green hydrogen produced using a GeoPura electrolyser, supported by on-site hydrogen production, supply and refuelling infrastructure.

The technology follows a hydrogen fuel-cell reachstacker pilot in Valencia, Spain, that ended in 2025. Hyster and Nuvera subsequently optimised and resized the fuel-cell system for the Tilbury machine.

Briggs Equipment UK will handle front-line servicing and maintenance, while Hyster will provide factory technical support for the fuel-cell and high-voltage systems.

Hyster is a materials-handling equipment brand operated by Hyster-Yale Materials Handling. Nuvera, which develops fuel-cell systems, is part of the Hyster-Yale group.

Briggs Equipment UK is Hyster’s authorised UK dealer, while GeoPura develops and supplies green-hydrogen production and refuelling systems.

The Port of Tilbury is operated by Forth Ports Group. The multi-purpose port on the River Thames east of London handles about 16 million tonnes of cargo annually and includes the London Container Terminal.