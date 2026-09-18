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2026 September 18   18:02

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US forklift maker Hyster deploys UK's first hydrogen reachstacker at Tilbury

US forklift maker Hyster has deployed the UK’s first hydrogen fuel-cell-powered container handler in full port operations at the Port of Tilbury in Essex, according to a company statement.  

The reachstacker was supplied with Briggs Equipment UK after a two-year collaboration with the port and is being tested as a pre-production unit in commercial operations.  

The machine uses a 60 kW Nuvera fuel-cell engine to generate electricity for a 130 kWh lithium-ion battery. High-pressure tanks hold 32 kg of hydrogen, allowing the reachstacker to work a full 12-hour shift before refuelling, which takes less than 30 minutes.  

Hyster estimates the machine could cut Tilbury’s operational CO₂ footprint by more than 107,000 kg a year compared with an equivalent diesel unit. The calculation assumes consumption of 40,000 litres of diesel over about 2,500 operating hours a year and a tank-to-wheel emissions factor of 2.68 kg of CO₂ per litre.  

The reachstacker will run entirely on green hydrogen produced using a GeoPura electrolyser, supported by on-site hydrogen production, supply and refuelling infrastructure.  

The technology follows a hydrogen fuel-cell reachstacker pilot in Valencia, Spain, that ended in 2025. Hyster and Nuvera subsequently optimised and resized the fuel-cell system for the Tilbury machine.  

Briggs Equipment UK will handle front-line servicing and maintenance, while Hyster will provide factory technical support for the fuel-cell and high-voltage systems.  

Hyster is a materials-handling equipment brand operated by Hyster-Yale Materials Handling. Nuvera, which develops fuel-cell systems, is part of the Hyster-Yale group.

Briggs Equipment UK is Hyster’s authorised UK dealer, while GeoPura develops and supplies green-hydrogen production and refuelling systems.  

The Port of Tilbury is operated by Forth Ports Group. The multi-purpose port on the River Thames east of London handles about 16 million tonnes of cargo annually and includes the London Container Terminal.

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