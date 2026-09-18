Alaska port targets critical minerals hub with US miner Nova’s antimony plant

Alaska’s Port MacKenzie is being developed as a critical-minerals processing and export hub, with US miner Nova Minerals’ planned antimony processing and refining plant set to serve as an anchor project, according to a company statement filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on September 17.

Nearly 100 representatives from the mining, transport, energy, engineering, infrastructure and government sectors attended an Industry Day at the port, where plans for further industrial development were outlined.

Nova’s project is backed by a $43.4m Defense Production Act Title III award. About 500 tons of crushing, ore-sorting, milling, flotation and refining equipment have reached Port MacKenzie, including about 44 containers delivered over the Labor Day weekend.

“Nova Minerals are working on a pilot project just up the road that we hope will become a larger processing plant,” port director Dave Griffin said. Infrastructure plans discussed at the event included the West Susitna Access Road, the Port MacKenzie Rail Extension and further port improvements.

Matanuska-Susitna Borough manager Mike Brown said more than $100m of recent investment had gone into Port MacKenzie, including roads, utilities and transport connections.

A state air-quality permit process is also under way for the Port MacKenzie Antimony Ore Processing Facility. Alaska regulators have made a preliminary decision to approve the application, with public comments open until October 14 before a final decision.

Nova is targeting first antimony production in 2027. The company is focused on developing the Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals Project in Alaska, where more than 20 prospects extend along a 35-kilometre mineralised trend.