Advantage Tankers linked to $200m Suezmax order at Samsung Heavy Industries

Two crude oil tankers worth $200m have been ordered from Samsung Heavy Industries by an unnamed Oceania-based shipowner, according to a company statement.

Advantage Tankers has been linked to the pair, which are understood to be Suezmaxes. Samsung has not publicly identified Advantage as the buyer or specified the vessels as Suezmaxes.

The tankers form part of a six-ship package worth about KRW1.65trn ($1.19bn), alongside four large LNG carriers valued at $1bn.

Samsung’s September 14 regulatory filing covered only the four LNG carriers, worth KRW1.4078trn ($1.02bn), and identified the customer only as an Oceania-based shipowner.

The two ships would take Advantage’s Suezmax programme at Samsung to four vessels. Its earlier pair, Advantage Spirit and Advantage Synergy, are 157,000-dwt Suezmaxes priced at $88.25m each and scheduled for delivery in the first and second quarters of 2029. Both are dual-fuel ready.

Advantage Tankers LLC is a privately held tanker company established in 2014 and incorporated in the Republic of the Marshall Islands, with executive offices in Geneva and London.

Tugrul Tokgoz is chief executive and Nazli Williams is the majority shareholder. Its fleet includes crude, chemical and product tankers.

Samsung Heavy Industries is a South Korean shipbuilding company whose activities include the construction of commercial vessels and offshore units.