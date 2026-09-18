Chinese coast guard ship collides with Philippine vessel off Palawan, Philippines

A China Coast Guard ship and Philippine government fisheries vessel BRP Datu Magat Salamat collided about 54 nautical miles off Palawan on Friday during a fuel-assistance mission for Filipino fishermen, according to a Philippine Coast Guard statement.

The vessels were identified as CCG-21585 and BRP Datu Magat Salamat, also designated MMOV-3015. The collision damaged the Philippine vessel’s starboard railings, stanchions, support structures and deck fittings. No injuries were reported.

The Philippine account said CCG-21585 crossed about 10 metres astern of BRP Datu Magat Salamat at 11:04 a.m. The ships made contact at 11:13 a.m. while the Philippine vessel maintained its course, after which the Chinese vessel passed about five metres astern.

“The China Coast Guard deliberately rammed a civilian government vessel on a humanitarian and livelihood mission,” the Philippine side said. The collision occurred at 09°34.445′N, 116°53.714′E, about 6.36 nautical miles north-northwest of Abad Santos Shoal and roughly 54 nautical miles from Palawan.

China Coast Guard spokesperson Jiang Lue gave a different account, saying Philippine vessel No. 3015 “disregarded repeated solemn warnings, deliberately altered its course and suddenly accelerated to cut across the bow of our vessel,” causing the contact.

The Chinese side placed responsibility for the collision on the Philippine vessel. BRP Datu Magat Salamat had run aground near Hasa-Hasa Shoal on September 17 during the same fuel-support programme. BRP Malabrigo used a 600-metre towing line to free the vessel at about 3:34 p.m. in rough seas and southwesterly winds of 22 to 27 knots, allowing it to continue its mission.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources is a line bureau of the Philippine Department of Agriculture responsible for fisheries and aquatic resource management, conservation and development.

The China Coast Guard is China’s maritime law-enforcement force and forms part of the People’s Armed Police Force.