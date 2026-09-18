HD Hyundai Heavy Industries wins class approval from ClassNK for 35,000-cbm LPG-ammonia carrier

South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has developed a 35,000-cbm carrier designed to transport both LPG and ammonia and secured Approval in Principle from Japanese classification society ClassNK, according to a ClassNK statement.

The approval was granted after ClassNK reviewed the vessel concept against its prescribed requirements. The certificate was presented at Gastech 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand.

HD Hyundai Heavy developed the design with regulations at major terminals, including those in Japan, taken into account.

ClassNK assessed the concept under Part N of its Rules and Guidance for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships, which incorporates the IGC Code covering ships carrying liquefied gases in bulk.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is headquartered in Ulsan, South Korea, and traces its shipbuilding operations to 1972. Its shipbuilding portfolio includes LNG and LPG carriers, containerships, crude oil tankers and car carriers.

ClassNK, formally Nippon Kaiji Kyokai, is a Japanese ship classification society founded in 1899. At the end of June 2026, it had 9,771 vessels totalling more than 285m gt under class.