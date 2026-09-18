INEOS launches EU’s first full-scale offshore CO2 storage chain in Denmark

British industrial group INEOS has started commercial operations at Greensand, the European Union’s first full-scale offshore CO2 storage site and associated transport chain, according to a company statement.

King Frederik X formally opened the facility at the Port of Esbjerg on 18 September. The project is led by INEOS Energy with Harbour Energy and Nordsøfonden.

Liquefied CO2 is delivered by truck to a dedicated terminal at Esbjerg before being shipped aboard Carbon Destroyer 1 to the depleted Nini West oil field, about 250 km offshore. The CO2 is injected for permanent storage around 1,800 metres beneath the seabed.

Greensand can store up to 400,000 tonnes of CO2 a year in its first commercial phase, with the wider system having potential to expand to 4m to 8m tonnes annually.

The current Danish permit for Nini West covers storage of up to 2.4m tonnes over 30 years. Most of the initial CO2 will come from Danish biomethane producers, with BioCirc supplying the majority from five biogas plants.

Carbon Destroyer 1 is operated by Royal Wagenborg and was built by Royal Niestern Sander. The 149.95-metre DP2 vessel can carry about 5,000 tonnes of liquefied CO2 per voyage.

“Today, Greensand brings the EU’s first full-scale CO2 storage site and value chain into operation. It provides a foundation on which future Carbon Capture projects across Europe can now build,” INEOS Energy chief executive David Bucknall said.

The commercial launch follows a 2023 pilot that demonstrated cross-border transport and offshore storage of captured CO2.

INEOS Energy was established in 2020 and produces and trades oil, gas and LNG while developing carbon storage and lower-carbon energy infrastructure.

Harbour Energy is a London-headquartered independent oil and gas producer.

Nordsøfonden is a Danish state-owned company involved in subsurface resource projects and carbon storage licences.

BioCirc is a Danish bioenergy company.

Royal Wagenborg is a Dutch shipping group providing maritime transport and related services, while Royal Niestern Sander is a Dutch shipbuilder.