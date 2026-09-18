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2026 September 18   13:00

offshore

German grid operator awards second 2-GW North Sea platform to German-Belgian JV

German transmission system operator 50Hertz has awarded Neptun Smulders Offshore Renewables (NSORe) a second contract for a 2-GW North Sea converter platform, according to a company statement.  

NSORe, an equal joint venture between German shipyard Neptun Werft and Belgian offshore steel specialist Smulders, will deliver the LanWin3 platform after securing the LanWin6 project in June.  

Key parts of the LanWin3 topside will be built at Neptun Werft in Rostock-Warnemünde, Germany, while Smulders will fabricate the steel jacket at its Vlissingen yard in the Netherlands.  

Siemens Energy will remain responsible for the high-voltage equipment. NSORe’s scope covers overall system design, component procurement, construction, onshore and offshore installation and commissioning.  

NSORe’s share of the LanWin3 and LanWin6 platform contracts is about €2.5bn ($2.87bn), with most of the spending expected to go to production and services in Germany’s Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania state.  

“With this second contract, we are further strengthening the entire value chain in the region,” 50Hertz chief executive Stefan Kapferer said.  

The LanWin3 award also changes the construction arrangement set out in 2024. A July 2024 engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract worth about €2.9bn ($3.33bn) had been awarded to Siemens Energy and Dragados Offshore, with the offshore platform due to be built at Dragados Offshore’s yard in southern Spain.  

The steel construction and platform scope has since been amended and moved to Germany, while Siemens Energy retains responsibility for the high-voltage technology. No reason was given for the change.  

LanWin3 is designed to connect 2,000 MW of offshore wind capacity around 120 km northwest of Helgoland using 525-kV high-voltage direct current technology. Completion is expected on 31 December 2032.  

The two NSORe projects are expected to support more than 500 new long-term jobs in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.  

50Hertz operates more than 10,000 km of high-voltage transmission circuits serving about 18 million people. It is owned by Belgian electricity transmission infrastructure group Elia Group and German state-owned development bank KfW.  

NSORe focuses on turnkey HVDC offshore substation projects. Smulders is a subsidiary of French construction and concessions group Eiffage, while Neptun Werft is part of German shipbuilding group Meyer Werft Group.  

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