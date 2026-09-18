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2026 September 18   13:05

shipbuilding

Yang Ming takes first self-managed LNG boxship in South Korea

Taiwanese liner Yang Ming Marine Transport has taken delivery of YM Weight, its first directly managed LNG dual-fuel containership and the fourth of five 15,500-TEU-class ships being built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, following a naming ceremony in Ulsan, South Korea, on 17 September, according to a company statement.  

The 15,600-TEU vessel entered Yang Ming’s Asia–West Mediterranean MS2 service on 18 September. The rotation covers ports in Asia, the Mediterranean and the US west coast, with westbound and eastbound passages via the Cape of Good Hope.  

YM Weight is 364.97 metres long and 51 metres wide. Its high-pressure dual-fuel main engine can burn LNG or low-sulphur fuel oil, and the ship is equipped with integrated navigation and equipment-monitoring systems, broadband maritime satellite communications and energy-saving technology.  

The vessel is jointly classed by CR Classification Society and the American Bureau of Shipping. It has received ABS’s Underwater Noise notation and CR’s Underwater Radiated Noise notation after underwater noise measurements, achievements Yang Ming identifies as industry firsts.  

Chiu-Lien Lin, wife of Taiwan’s Administrative Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Kuo-Shian Lin, served as godmother at the naming ceremony. Kuo-Shian Lin and the chairman of CR Classification Society witnessed the delivery.  

Senior Yang Ming master Ming-Yeong Pan is delivery captain. Pan holds Advanced Training Certificate No. 0001 under the International Code of Safety for Ships Using Gases or Other Low-flashpoint Fuels, issued by Taiwan’s Maritime and Port Bureau. Yang Ming has 148 officers who have completed advanced IGF Code training.  

The first two ships in the five-vessel series, YM Willpower and YM Worthiness, were named in February, followed by YM Wayfinder in June.  

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp was established in 1972 and is headquartered in Keelung.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd is a South Korean shipbuilding and heavy-industry company within HD Hyundai.

CR Classification Society is a Taiwan-based ship classification organisation, while the American Bureau of Shipping is a US-based classification society.

Topics:

Yang Ming

Hyundai Heavy Industries

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