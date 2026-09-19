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2026 September 19   03:07

offshore

South Korean subsea contractor LS Marine wins record $113m offshore wind deal from Hanwha Ocean

South Korean subsea cable contractor LS Marine Solution has won its largest-ever order, a KRW 156.9bn ($113.3m) contract from Hanwha Ocean to transport and install cables for the 390-MW Shinan Ui offshore wind project in South Korea, according to a company statement.  

The contract runs from 17 September 2026 to 6 September 2028 and covers transportation, laying and burial of subsea cables near Ui-do in Shinan County, South Jeolla Province.  

The order, excluding value-added tax, is equal to 64.2% of LS Marine Solution’s 2025 consolidated revenue of KRW 244.2bn ($176.4m). It is also about 2.2 times the company’s 2025 standalone revenue of KRW 72.2bn ($52.1m).  

Shinan Ui is the first project in South Korea’s planned 8.2-GW Shinan offshore wind belt. The 390-MW development will use 26 Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines and is being built about 4 km off Ui-do.  

The project has an estimated cost of KRW 3.4tn ($2.46bn), with commercial operations targeted for January 2029.  Hanwha Ocean holds 26% of the project, Korea Midland Power 19%, SK Eternix 10% and Hyundai Engineering & Construction 5%, while the Future Energy Fund holds 40%.

Hanwha Ocean is leading development and engineering, procurement and construction work.  

LS Marine Solution has previously worked on the Jeonnam offshore wind project and submarine power links to Jeju, while also expanding into international subsea communications cable work.  

Busan-based LS Marine Solution, headed by chief executive Kim Byung-ok, was established in 1995 as a submarine communications cable construction specialist. Formerly KT Submarine, it was renamed LS Marine Solution in August 2023.  

Hanwha Ocean is a South Korean shipbuilding and offshore engineering company active in commercial shipbuilding, naval vessels and offshore energy projects.

Vestas is a Danish wind turbine manufacturer. Korea Midland Power is a South Korean power generation company.

SK Eternix is a South Korean renewable energy developer.

Hyundai Engineering & Construction is a South Korean engineering and construction company.

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