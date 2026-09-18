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2026 September 18   13:09

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Maersk warns new typhoon may form as East Asia ports recover

Maersk has warned that another typhoon may develop in East Asia between 21 and 27 September as port performance and vessel flows recover from earlier storms, according to a customer advisory dated 18 September.  

Operational conditions remain challenging despite gradual improvements. The carrier and its terminal partners are rolling out staged measures to manage cargo flows and improve terminal fluidity as conditions change.  

Maersk is contacting affected customers directly and monitoring meteorological developments with port operators. Available measures include network flexibility, alternative routings and priority operational handling through its PRISM Delivery Guarantee.  Air freight and inland transport alternatives are also available for time-sensitive shipments, alongside depot storage and warehousing.  

The warning follows repeated typhoon disruption across East Asia. In an earlier advisory, Maersk identified Bavi, Dolphin, Narra, Peilou and Chan-Hom as typhoons that made landfall within a two-week period, causing flooding, congestion and delays to vessel operations across the region.  

A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S is an integrated logistics company operating in 130 countries with more than 100,000 employees. Its business is organised around Logistics & Services, Ocean and Terminals.

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