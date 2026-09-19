  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Hanwha Ocean wins class approval for LNG-ammonia fuel switch

2026 September 19   00:31

alternative fuels

Hanwha Ocean wins class approval for LNG-ammonia fuel switch

South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean has secured approval in principle for a multi-purpose fuel tank and fuel gas supply system designed to let an LNG carrier switch from LNG to ammonia without replacing either system, according to an ABS statement.  

The approval, awarded at Gastech 2026, covers the fuel tank and integrated fuel gas supply system for an electrically propelled LNG carrier powered by a gas turbine.  

The system is designed to supply either LNG or ammonia to the gas turbine, allowing the vessel to transition between the two fuels. ABS reviewed the design against relevant class and international requirements.  

“Fuel flexibility is a practical requirement for owners navigating an evolving regulatory environment, and the engineering challenge of achieving it without tank replacement is significant,” said Gareth Burton, ABS senior vice president, Global Engineering. “This design addresses that challenge directly, and ABS is pleased to support Hanwha Ocean in verifying the concept's feasibility against applicable requirements.”  

The latest approval follows related work between ABS and Hanwha Ocean, including approval in principle for an ammonia gas turbine propulsion system in 2023 and a gas dispersion study for a 174,000-CBM LNG carrier with an ammonia gas turbine in 2024.  

“Although uncertainties remain regarding implementation of environmental regulations, the maritime industry's path toward net zero remains clear. Hanwha Ocean's multi-purpose fuel design offers shipowners a practical and flexible pathway from LNG to ammonia while safeguarding long-term competitiveness. Hanwha Ocean will continue developing future-ready technologies that support sustainable shipping,” said Young Chang (James) Shon, CTO of Hanwha Ocean.  

ABS, founded in 1862, is a classification organisation providing classification, certification and verification services to the marine and offshore industries.  

Hanwha Ocean Co Ltd was established in 1973 and is headquartered in Geoje, South Korea. Its business activities include commercial vessels, offshore facilities and naval ships.

Topics:

Hanwha

vessel conversion

ABS

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

03:07

South Korean subsea contractor LS Marine wins record $113m offshore wind deal from Hanwha Ocean

2026 September 18

18:08

IAA PortNews: Admiralty Shipyards hosts flag-raising ceremony on factory freezer trawler Mekhanik Shcherbakov

18:03

Hanwha Ocean starts nation’s second research icebreaker

18:02

US forklift maker Hyster deploys UK's first hydrogen reachstacker at Tilbury

18:01

Turkish shipyard Sanmar delivers seventh tug to German operator H. Schramm

17:12

Alaska port targets critical minerals hub with US miner Nova’s antimony plant

16:42

INEOS launches EU’s first full-scale offshore CO2 storage chain in Denmark

15:32

Scottish government backs Ferguson Marine shipyard’s open-market tug builds

14:28

EXMAR signs 10-year Côte d’Ivoire FSRU deal

13:37

DET brings fourth FSRU to Stade, Germany

13:09

Maersk warns new typhoon may form as East Asia ports recover

13:05

Yang Ming takes first self-managed LNG boxship in South Korea

13:02

GCMD-BCG study says $700 carbon penalty needed to shift shipping fuels

13:00

German grid operator awards second 2-GW North Sea platform to German-Belgian JV

12:55

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries wins class approval from ClassNK for 35,000-cbm LPG-ammonia carrier

12:51

Chinese coast guard ship collides with Philippine vessel off Palawan, Philippines

12:50

Advantage Tankers linked to $200m Suezmax order at Samsung Heavy Industries

12:36

Cruise ships cut HFO share to 60.6% as non-HFO fuel use rises

11:58

EXMAR wins AiP to convert 170,000-cbm LNG carrier into floating LNG unit

11:01

Turkish shipowner and crew file ICC complaint over fatal Black Sea bulker strike

10:21

Japan recovers three after boat towed by North Korean freighter sinks

10:15

Finnish forces seize Arctia icebreaker in Baltic cable security drill

10:13

Iran's Revolutionary Guard says it hit Togo-flagged tanker Trend in Strait of Hormuz

09:45

NYK completes world-first STS bunkering of ammonia-fuelled vessel

2026 September 17

18:08

US investor Tallvine buys Crosby marine assets with 150-plus vessel fleet

17:10

2020 Bulkers plans $406m deal to build fleet of up to 15 large AHTS

16:40

US probes tanker cyberattacks as threat watch widens to nearly 20 ships

15:30

Combination carrier owner KCC names first wind-assisted ship in Australia

14:20

Hong Kong moves to allow dual ship registration in maritime overhaul

13:51

French fishermen block Mediterranean ports, forcing ferry diversion to Italy

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news