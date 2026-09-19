Hanwha Ocean wins class approval for LNG-ammonia fuel switch

South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean has secured approval in principle for a multi-purpose fuel tank and fuel gas supply system designed to let an LNG carrier switch from LNG to ammonia without replacing either system, according to an ABS statement.

The approval, awarded at Gastech 2026, covers the fuel tank and integrated fuel gas supply system for an electrically propelled LNG carrier powered by a gas turbine.

The system is designed to supply either LNG or ammonia to the gas turbine, allowing the vessel to transition between the two fuels. ABS reviewed the design against relevant class and international requirements.

“Fuel flexibility is a practical requirement for owners navigating an evolving regulatory environment, and the engineering challenge of achieving it without tank replacement is significant,” said Gareth Burton, ABS senior vice president, Global Engineering. “This design addresses that challenge directly, and ABS is pleased to support Hanwha Ocean in verifying the concept's feasibility against applicable requirements.”

The latest approval follows related work between ABS and Hanwha Ocean, including approval in principle for an ammonia gas turbine propulsion system in 2023 and a gas dispersion study for a 174,000-CBM LNG carrier with an ammonia gas turbine in 2024.

“Although uncertainties remain regarding implementation of environmental regulations, the maritime industry's path toward net zero remains clear. Hanwha Ocean's multi-purpose fuel design offers shipowners a practical and flexible pathway from LNG to ammonia while safeguarding long-term competitiveness. Hanwha Ocean will continue developing future-ready technologies that support sustainable shipping,” said Young Chang (James) Shon, CTO of Hanwha Ocean.

ABS, founded in 1862, is a classification organisation providing classification, certification and verification services to the marine and offshore industries.

Hanwha Ocean Co Ltd was established in 1973 and is headquartered in Geoje, South Korea. Its business activities include commercial vessels, offshore facilities and naval ships.