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2026 September 18   18:01

shipbuilding

Turkish shipyard Sanmar delivers seventh tug to German operator H. Schramm

German towage operator H. Schramm Towage has taken delivery of NICO, its seventh Sanmar-built tug, extending a shipbuilding relationship that dates back to 2005, according to a company statement.  

The tug, built in Türkiye as DELICAY XVIII, has been renamed NICO and will operate on ship-handling and towage duties in German ports and coastal waters.  

NICO is based on the TRAktor-Z 2500SX design developed exclusively for Sanmar by Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd. The tractor tug is powered by two CAT 3516E main engines, each producing 2,350 kW at 1,800 rpm and compliant with IMO Tier III emissions standards.  

The vessel delivers 80 tonnes of bollard pull and has a free-running speed of 12.5 knots. It measures 25.3 metres in overall length, with a moulded beam of 12 metres and a least moulded depth of 4.55 metres.  The twin Z-drive tug also has FiFi 1 firefighting capability and accommodation for up to six crew.  

NICO joins sister tugs SÖNKE and BO, giving H. Schramm Towage three sister azimuth tractor tugs from Sanmar’s DELICAY series.

The contract for NICO was signed at the TugTechnology Conference and Exhibition in Antwerp in May 2025. 

Sanmar Shipyards is a Türkiye-based builder of tugboats and workboats with 50 years of tugboat-building history.  

H. Schramm Towage is a family-owned German towage company with a maritime tradition dating to 1926. The company is based in Brunsbüttel, Hamburg and Harlingen and is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2026.  

Robert Allan Ltd. is a Canadian naval architecture company.

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