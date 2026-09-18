Hanwha Ocean starts nation’s second research icebreaker

South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean has started construction of the country’s second icebreaking research vessel with a steel-cutting ceremony, according to a company statement.

The vessel, ordered by South Korea’s Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries in July 2025, is scheduled to enter service in 2030. It will support Arctic research covering sea ice conditions, fishery resources and seabed geology, while also contributing to work on the safe operation of Arctic shipping routes.

The new ship will have more than twice the gross tonnage of Araon, South Korea’s first icebreaking research vessel, increasing space for research facilities and accommodation.

Icebreaking capability will be about 50% greater than Araon’s after optimisation of the lower hull geometry at the bow and stern and a 50% increase in propulsion performance. The vessel will be able to break continuously through 1.5-metre-thick ice at 3 knots and operate in both directions. It will be designed for temperatures as low as -45°C (-49°F), 10°C (18°F) below Araon’s design limit, and will meet Polar Class 3 standards.

The vessel will use a dual-fuel LNG/MGO propulsion system and selective catalytic reduction technology to reduce NOx emissions. Hanwha Ocean expects the ship to support future Arctic research and work related to Arctic shipping routes.

Hanwha Ocean is a South Korean shipbuilding and offshore engineering company whose activities include commercial vessels, offshore facilities and specialised ships.