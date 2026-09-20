Hapag-Lloyd launches Germany-Netherlands rail link as Rhine water stays low

Hapag-Lloyd is launching a weekly rail service between Germersheim in Germany and Rotterdam in the Netherlands on 18 September as critically low Rhine water levels restrict inland transport capacity, according to a company statement.

The temporary connection will run until 31 December 2026 as an alternative to Hapag-Lloyd’s existing barge network.

The first export train is scheduled to leave Germersheim on 18 September and arrive in Rotterdam on 19 September. The first import train will depart Rotterdam on 19 September and reach Germersheim on 21 September.

The service will offer weekly capacity of 88 TEU in each direction. Low water has been putting pressure on German inland shipping and logistics for weeks.

Germany’s Federal Ministry of Transport said on 2 September that a recent rise in Rhine water levels had not brought sustained relief and that low water continued to create significant challenges for inland shipping, industry and logistics.

Hamburg-headquartered Hapag-Lloyd operates 300 container ships with aggregate capacity of about 2.5m TEU. The carrier transports about 13.5m TEU annually and employs around 19,600 people across 139 countries.