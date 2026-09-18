IAA PortNews: Admiralty Shipyards hosts flag-raising ceremony on factory freezer trawler Mekhanik Shcherbakov

The Project ST-192 trawlers are the largest and most technologically advanced Russian fishing vessels

Photo by IAA PortNews

An official state flag raising ceremony was held on board of Project ST-192 large factory freezer trawler Mekhanik Shcherbakov. The ceremony took place at St. Petersburg based Admiralty Shipyards (part of United Shipbuilding Corporation), a PortNews correspondent reported.



The flag-raising ceremony was attended by Dmitry Patrushev, Deputy Prime Minister. He said that the fishing fleet modernization and the delivery of a newbuild represent a consistent strengthening of Russia’s position as a fishing power, as well as the creation of new jobs and opportunities for the development of related industries and coastal regions.

The Mekhanik Shcherbakov is the sixth serial vessel being built for the Russian Fishery (RFC). The contract for large factory freezer trawlers was signed in October 2017 under the state investment quota program. Admiralty Shipyards laid the keel of the Mekhanik Shcherbakov in September 2021 and held the launching ceremony in November 2024.

Project ST-192 trawlers are the largest and most technologically advanced Russian fishing vessels. Each vessel is designed for an annual catch of 60,000 tonnes of fish.

Key particulars of Project ST-192

Cargo hold capacity: 5,500 cbm; LOA: 108 m; Beam: 21 m; Fuel endurance: 45 days; Crew — 139, including fish processing personnel; Full speed: 15 knots. RS Class notation: KM⍟ IA Super (hull) Ice3 (machinery) AUT1 REF BWM(T) Fishing vessel.