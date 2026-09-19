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2026 September 19   09:34

shipbuilding

IAA PortNews: Vostochnaya Verf launches the Project 03141 eleventh crab catcher Lamut

Vostochnaya Verf is building the serial crab catchers under the state ‘quota-per-keel’ investment program

Photo credit: RS

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) says that an official launching ceremony for the Project 03141 crab catcher Lamut built to its class was held at Vostochnaya Verf. The Lamut is the eleventh vessel in a series of crab catchers being built at Primorsky Krai based Vostochnaya Verf Shipyard (part of United Shipbuilding Corp, and managed by Amur Shipyard). 

Vostochnaya Verf has been building the serial crab catchers since 2019 under the state ‘quota-per-keel’ investment program for renewal of the country’s fishing fleet.

The crab fishing vessel was designed by Khabarovsk based naval architecture and marine engineering firm SK Viking 

The Project 03141 crab catchers are designed for catching and transporting crab, both live and processed, and are equipped with modern navigation and fishing equipment, as well as crab storage and processing facilities. The 257 cbm RSW tanks, filled with chilled seawater, allow for the live catch (up to 100 tonnes) to be transported to ports. These vessels feature high speed, excellent seakeeping capabilities and were designed for operation in broken half-meter-thick ice.

Technical supervision at all stages of construction was carried out by the RS’ Far Eastern Branch specialists.

Key particulars: LOA: 63.27 m; Breadth: 10.6 m; Depth amidships: 4.6 m; Draft: 4 m; Full displacement: 1,586 tonnes; GT: 1,048 tonnes; Main engine power: 1,618kW; Full speed: 14 knots; Total cargo tanks capacity: about 257 cbm. Crew: 21. RS class notification: KM⍟ Ice2 (hull; machinery) (REF) fishing vessel.

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