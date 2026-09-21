Panama bulker First Margaux hits Chinese fishing vessel off Singapore

The 82,300-dwt Panama-flagged bulker First Margaux collided with Chinese fishing vessel Lu Qing Yuan Yu 108 off Singapore on 17 September after both ships left nearby anchorages, according to AIS data supplied by Pole Star Global.

The 229-metre First Margaux, IMO 9933250, and the 43-metre, 496-GT Lu Qing Yuan Yu 108, IMO 8686472, departed at around 0800 UTC and entered the westbound traffic separation lane towards the Strait of Malacca.

First Margaux was travelling about two to three knots faster as it overtook the Chinese vessel before its bow struck the fishing vessel’s starboard quarter at around 0900 UTC.

Video that emerged on 20 September shows Lu Qing Yuan Yu 108 being pushed sideways and heeling sharply, with water washing across its low deck. The fishing vessel continued transmitting AIS after the collision and later reached a nearby berth. No deaths or injuries had been confirmed as of 20 September. First Margaux continued westbound at around 10 knots for about two hours before stopping, turning back and anchoring.

No public statement on the casualty had been issued by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore as of 21 September, and the incident was not listed in Singapore’s public marine safety investigation database. The cause of the collision and responsibility for the casualty have not been officially determined.