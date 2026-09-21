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2026 September 21   07:16

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ClarkSea shipping earnings index hits record 27% above 2007 peak

Global shipping earnings have broken above their 2007 record, with the ClarkSea Index climbing 14% in the week to 18 September to $64,569 per day, 27% above the previous peak, according to Clarksons Research.  

The former record of $50,714 per day was set in December 2007. The highest reading in 2008 was $50,402 per day.  Crude tankers drove the latest surge.

Average VLCC earnings reached a record $643,000 per day after rising another 40% in a week, while suezmax earnings stood at about $375,000 per day and aframax earnings at $184,000 per day.  

The strength extended across other major shipping sectors. Average dry bulk earnings reached $24,233 per day, 63% above their 10-year average.  

VLGC earnings on the Houston-Japan route climbed 23% week on week to $189,711 per day, while Middle East Gulf-Japan earnings reached $219,297 per day.

The US position list was effectively empty until the end of October, forcing charterers to secure vessels further forward.  Container markets also remained elevated.

Spot rates from Asia to the US west and east coasts had increased by more than 320% since the end of February, with Asia-US east coast rates at $11,259 per FEU, around 11% below their pandemic-era record.  

Car carrier earnings were also strong, with a 6,500-CEU PCTC assessed at $85,000 per day, up 30% over three months and above the $49,375 average recorded in 2025.  

Clarksons Research is the research and data division of UK shipping services group Clarkson. It provides commercial intelligence on shipping markets, global trade, offshore energy and vessel supply and demand.  

Xeneta is a freight rate benchmarking and market analytics company covering ocean and air freight markets.

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