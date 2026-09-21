US sanctions law targets Russian shadow fleet owners, insurers and ports

US President Donald Trump has signed a sanctions law that targets vessels used to circumvent restrictions on Russian trade and extends potential blocking measures to shipowners, insurers and port operators, according to the White House.

The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 requires the president to review potentially covered vessels and people within 30 days of enactment and every 180 days thereafter.

Ships that meet the statutory criteria can be identified as blocked property. The measure covers foreign vessels used by the Russian government or Russian persons to move crude oil, uranium, natural gas, LNG, petroleum products, petrochemicals, coal, arms or other goods to circumvent sanctions.

It also targets vessels whose owners, operators or managers knowingly engage in unsafe or non-standard maritime practices while carrying Russian-origin energy cargoes, lack adequate maritime insurance or evade the Russian oil price cap.

Foreign shipowners, operators and managers, providers of underwriting, insurance or reinsurance, captains and senior crew can also be sanctioned. The provisions extend to certain vessels involved in ship-to-ship transfers with US-sanctioned ships.

Port operators are also exposed. A foreign person owning or operating a port can be sanctioned if the facility allows a vessel under US sanctions for supporting Russia to call or receive services.

The law separately defines sanctions-evasion activity to include transactions, services or other activity involving a shadow fleet vessel carrying Russian-origin oil subject to sanctions. It requires duties on goods imported directly from Russia to be raised to as much as 500% within 30 days.

Tariffs of up to 100% can also be applied to goods from countries meeting statutory criteria tied to purchases of Russian crude oil or natural gas or to facilitating Russian oil sanctions evasion.

The Senate passed H.R. 5334 by 86 votes to 11 on 7 August. The House approved the Senate amendments by 262 votes to 159 on 16 September, and the legislation was signed into law on 18 September.

The legislation also extends the Iran Sanctions Act of 1996 through 2031 and allows the president to waive sanctions, restrictions or duties after certifying to Congress that a waiver is in the US national interest.