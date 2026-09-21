  1. Home
  2. News
  3. US sanctions law targets Russian shadow fleet owners, insurers and ports

2026 September 21   08:06

shipping

US sanctions law targets Russian shadow fleet owners, insurers and ports

US President Donald Trump has signed a sanctions law that targets vessels used to circumvent restrictions on Russian trade and extends potential blocking measures to shipowners, insurers and port operators, according to the White House.  

The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 requires the president to review potentially covered vessels and people within 30 days of enactment and every 180 days thereafter.

Ships that meet the statutory criteria can be identified as blocked property.  The measure covers foreign vessels used by the Russian government or Russian persons to move crude oil, uranium, natural gas, LNG, petroleum products, petrochemicals, coal, arms or other goods to circumvent sanctions.  

It also targets vessels whose owners, operators or managers knowingly engage in unsafe or non-standard maritime practices while carrying Russian-origin energy cargoes, lack adequate maritime insurance or evade the Russian oil price cap.  

Foreign shipowners, operators and managers, providers of underwriting, insurance or reinsurance, captains and senior crew can also be sanctioned. The provisions extend to certain vessels involved in ship-to-ship transfers with US-sanctioned ships.  

Port operators are also exposed. A foreign person owning or operating a port can be sanctioned if the facility allows a vessel under US sanctions for supporting Russia to call or receive services.  

The law separately defines sanctions-evasion activity to include transactions, services or other activity involving a shadow fleet vessel carrying Russian-origin oil subject to sanctions.  It requires duties on goods imported directly from Russia to be raised to as much as 500% within 30 days.

Tariffs of up to 100% can also be applied to goods from countries meeting statutory criteria tied to purchases of Russian crude oil or natural gas or to facilitating Russian oil sanctions evasion.  

The Senate passed H.R. 5334 by 86 votes to 11 on 7 August. The House approved the Senate amendments by 262 votes to 159 on 16 September, and the legislation was signed into law on 18 September.  

The legislation also extends the Iran Sanctions Act of 1996 through 2031 and allows the president to waive sanctions, restrictions or duties after certifying to Congress that a waiver is in the US national interest.

Topics:

sanctions

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:16

Jan De Nul orders second subsea cable trenching vessel

16:40

French materials group Arkema expands South Korea supply hub with new storage

16:30

Port of Vancouver hits record 88.1m tonnes on grain and oil exports

15:30

South Korean shipyard J Ocean signs six-tanker LOIs for Gunsan restart

14:20

Hong Kong shipowner Cido picks autonomous navigation for 20 China-built car carriers

13:10

Italian shipowner Augusta Due hands Chinese yard its biggest order with tanker trio

12:40

Tsakos-managed bulker takes on water off Vietnam with 174,614-tonne ore cargo

11:30

Turkish port operator Alport signs $190m deal to overhaul GÜBRETAŞ’s port at İskenderun

10:21

Etihad Rail, AD Ports launch Fujairah-Abu Dhabi customs link

09:17

Bangladesh port workers call two protests over DP World terminal deal

07:32

MSC in talks to buy 80% stake in German cruise shipbuilder Meyer Werft

07:29

Singapore maritime investor Yangzijiang orders 24 ships with 16 options

07:19

Uruguay container terminal hit by fresh strike ahead of nationwide port stoppage

07:16

ClarkSea shipping earnings index hits record 27% above 2007 peak

07:16

Chinese shipbuilding institute wins world-first intelligent tug system approval

07:07

Far East-US East Coast spot rates jump 325% near pandemic record

07:02

Suez Canal traffic jumps 27% as August revenue climbs 57%

06:47

Panama bulker First Margaux hits Chinese fishing vessel off Singapore

2026 September 20

00:38

Hapag-Lloyd launches Germany-Netherlands rail link as Rhine water stays low

2026 September 19

09:34

IAA PortNews: Vostochnaya Verf launches the Project 03141 eleventh crab catcher Lamut

03:07

South Korean subsea contractor LS Marine wins record $113m offshore wind deal from Hanwha Ocean

00:31

Hanwha Ocean wins class approval for LNG-ammonia fuel switch

2026 September 18

18:08

IAA PortNews: Admiralty Shipyards hosts flag-raising ceremony on factory freezer trawler Mekhanik Shcherbakov

18:03

Hanwha Ocean starts nation’s second research icebreaker

18:02

US forklift maker Hyster deploys UK's first hydrogen reachstacker at Tilbury

18:01

Turkish shipyard Sanmar delivers seventh tug to German operator H. Schramm

17:12

Alaska port targets critical minerals hub with US miner Nova’s antimony plant

16:42

INEOS launches EU’s first full-scale offshore CO2 storage chain in Denmark

15:32

Scottish government backs Ferguson Marine shipyard’s open-market tug builds

14:28

EXMAR signs 10-year Côte d’Ivoire FSRU deal

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news