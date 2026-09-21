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2026 September 21   07:02

shipping

Suez Canal traffic jumps 27% as August revenue climbs 57%

The Suez Canal handled 1,358 vessels in August 2026, up 27% year on year, as revenue climbed 56.7% to $567.1m, according to Egypt’s State Information Service.  

Net tonnage rose 51.1% to 68.3m tonnes from 45.2m tonnes, while revenue increased from $326m in August 2025.  

Suez Canal Authority chairman Osama Rabie said at a World Maritime Day event in Alexandria on 20 September that traffic was improving and sought to reassure shipping companies over operations.  

“The canal is safe, navigation is regular, and our services are operating efficiently, with our pilots maintaining the highest levels of performance and readiness,” Rabie said.  

The SCA on 16 September listed CMA CGM, Maersk, MSC, Hapag-Lloyd and COSCO among container lines that had returned Europe-Asia services to the canal.  

Container ship net tonnage reached about 72.1m tonnes in January-August 2026, up 54.2% from 46.7m tonnes a year earlier.  

COSCO Shipping Lines’ 24,000-TEU OOCL Portugal also made the carrier’s first southbound Suez transit since tensions in the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb began.

The vessel operates on Ocean Alliance’s NEU2 service between the Far East and north-west Europe.  

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd added four Gemini Cooperation services to Suez routing in September, with further routing decisions dependent on security conditions.  

Traffic nevertheless remains below earlier levels. Average canal transits were about 40.8 vessels per day in January-August 2026, compared with 73.7 per day in 2023.  

The Suez Canal Authority is an Egyptian public authority responsible for managing, operating, maintaining and developing the canal. 

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