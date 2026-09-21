Far East-US East Coast spot rates jump 325% near pandemic record

Spot container freight rates from the Far East to the US East Coast have surged 324.7% since 28 February to $11,259 per FEU, leaving them 11.2% below their pandemic-era record, according to a Xeneta market update.

The 17 September level compares with an all-time high of $12,683 per FEU set on 1 January 2022.

“With bunker prices pushing fuel surcharges higher, surpassing the pandemic peak cannot be ruled out,” Xeneta chief analyst Peter Sand said. Far East-US West Coast rates have risen 323.6% over the same period to $7,960 per FEU. They remain 17.9% below the $9,699 per FEU record set on 1 February 2022.

Carriers are adding capacity to the Far East-US East Coast trade, with September supply 6% to 7% above August.

Xeneta expects another rate push at the start of October ahead of Golden Week, followed by softer rates or slower growth. The increase is less pronounced on the Asia-Europe trades.

Far East-North Europe spot rates stand at $4,103 per FEU, up 84.9% since 28 February, while Far East-Mediterranean rates are $4,434 per FEU, up 33.2%.

CMA CGM will raise its emergency fuel surcharge from 1 October to $265 per TEU for headhaul dry cargo and $320 per TEU for reefers.

Maersk has introduced emergency freight rates of up to $3,800 per container for Upper Gulf cargo, plus $1,000 per container for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Xeneta AS is an Oslo-based freight rate benchmarking and market intelligence company founded in 2012.