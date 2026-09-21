Bangladesh port workers call two protests over DP World terminal deal

Bangladesh port workers have called two fresh protests against a proposed concession that would put Chattogram’s New Mooring Container Terminal under UAE-based DP World, according to protest organisers.

The Chattogram Port Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal and Chattogram Bandar Rokkha Sangram Parishad announced plans for a human chain from 3pm to 4pm on 22 September and a protest procession from Fakirhat to the One Stop area at 3pm on 27 September.

The programme was announced by Humayun Kabir, president of the Chattogram Bandar Rokkha Sangram Parishad, and general secretary Ibrahim Khokon after the groups gave the authorities two days to respond to their demands.

They are seeking an end to steps towards transferring NCT operations to DP World, the withdrawal of a case involving 15 port employees following earlier protests, renewed recruitment for vacant port positions and the removal of officials they say were involved in the proposed transaction.

“We believe the government will put Bangladesh’s interests first and will not allow a foreign company to operate NCT or any other facility of Chattogram Port,” Khokon said.

Bangladesh’s Public Private Partnership Authority project profile says Chittagong Port Authority plans to award a government-to-government concession to DP World, which was nominated by the Government of Dubai, for the upgrade, operation and maintenance of NCT and its overflow container yard.

The profile puts the estimated project cost at $205m.

Chittagong Port Authority and the PPP Authority appointed the International Finance Corporation as transaction adviser for due diligence, transaction structuring, concession documents and negotiations.

Bangladesh’s Supreme Court in March upheld a High Court ruling rejecting a challenge to the process, removing a legal obstacle to an agreement with a foreign operator.

The concession process had previously been suspended following protests and work stoppages by port employees before negotiations with DP World resumed this year.

DP World is a Dubai-headquartered, UAE-based ports and logistics group. It reported 2025 revenue of $24.4bn and adjusted EBITDA of $6.4bn, with group gross throughput of 93.4m TEU.