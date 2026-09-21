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2026 September 21   10:21

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Etihad Rail, AD Ports launch Fujairah-Abu Dhabi customs link

Etihad Rail and AD Ports Group have launched a direct container rail service between Fujairah Terminals and the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD), where cargo can be cleared, inspected and released inland, according to a company statement.  

The service, launched on 20 September, carries containers about 200 km from Fujairah to ICAD and will operate three times a week. It gives cargo owners an alternative to additional road transport between the UAE’s east coast and Abu Dhabi.  

ICAD has been assigned the UN/LOCODE AECAD, allowing shipping lines, freight forwarders and cargo owners to book shipments directly to the industrial zone as both their destination and customs clearance point.  

Containers discharged at Fujairah Terminals can move directly by rail to ICAD for inspection, customs clearance and release. The service targets importers, exporters, manufacturers, distributors and logistics providers in Abu Dhabi.  

“The launch of our new Fujairah-ICAD rail service represents another important step in unlocking the full potential of the UAE National Rail Network for our customers,” Etihad Rail Freight chief executive Omar Alsebeyi said.  

AD Ports Group ports cluster chief executive Saif Al Mazrouei said: “Strong trade corridors are built by connecting gateways with the industrial and commercial ecosystems they serve.”  

AD Ports Group was established in 2006 and operates across ports, economic cities and free zones, maritime and shipping, logistics and digital services.  

Etihad Rail was established in 2009 under UAE Federal Law No. 2 to develop, construct and operate the country’s national railway network, which extends about 900 km. Etihad Rail Freight is its subsidiary responsible for freight services.

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