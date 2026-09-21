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2026 September 21   11:30

ports

Turkish port operator Alport signs $190m deal to overhaul GÜBRETAŞ’s port at İskenderun

Turkish port operator Alport has signed a 35-year agreement to operate and redevelop GÜBRETAŞ’s port at İskenderun, committing about $190m to the project, according to a GÜBRETAŞ filing dated 17 September 2026.  

The operating rights transfer agreement covers the rehabilitation and development of the port, financing of new investment, operations, management, maintenance and repair, as well as the provision of port services.  

GÜBRETAŞ will retain ownership of the facility. The 35-year operating period will begin only after all approvals and permits required under Turkish legislation have been secured.  

Alport is expected to invest about $190m in renewing the port’s infrastructure and superstructure and expanding its operational capacity.  

The company will also build infrastructure and superstructure on a 30,000-square-metre site at Sarıseki for GÜBRETAŞ’s fertilizer operations.

Existing fertilizer production is expected to continue during the investment period.  

GÜBRETAŞ will receive an annual fixed operating fee and a share of the port’s turnover. The fertilizer producer expects total revenue of about $350m over the 35-year contract.  

The port was already operating below its potential before the 6 February earthquakes because of ageing infrastructure, the approaching end of its economic and technical operating life and the need for modernization. Earthquake damage increased the scale of the investment required.  

Alport Liman İşletmeciliği A.Ş. is an international port and terminal operator within Istanbul-based Albayrak Group.

Albayrak Group is a diversified Turkish corporate group with activities including ports, construction and other industrial and service businesses.  

Gübre Fabrikaları T.A.Ş., known as GÜBRETAŞ, was established in 1952 and began production at İskenderun in 1954 with Turkey’s first chemical fertilizer factory.

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