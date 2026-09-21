Chinese shipbuilding institute wins world-first intelligent tug system approval

The world’s first type approval for an intelligent tug towing operations system has been awarded to China State Shipbuilding Corporation’s 704 Research Institute by China Classification Society (CCS), according to material from the developer.

The system is designed to give tug crews real-time monitoring, risk assessment and decision support during towing operations.

It monitors towing winch status, towline tension and payout length, as well as the tug’s speed, heading and attitude. Video surveillance and image-recognition technology are used to determine the angle at which the towline leaves the vessel.

The system combines those inputs to assess equipment condition and towing safety. It can generate dynamic warnings for hazards including potential capsize and provide operating recommendations to the crew.

The approval does not mean the technology has entered commercial service.

The 704 Research Institute plans further shipboard validation and technical development before wider vessel applications and market rollout.

CCS has already incorporated intelligent tug operations into its classification framework. Its 2024 Rules for Intelligent Ships introduced the Tx notation for intelligent towing operations, while its 2025 classification rules added the i-Ship(Tx) notation.

The Shanghai-based 704 Research Institute was founded in 1956 and is part of China State Shipbuilding Corporation. It develops marine electromechanical systems and specialised ship equipment and has more than 2,100 employees, including about 1,500 technical staff.

China State Shipbuilding Corporation is a centrally administered Chinese state-owned group engaged in shipbuilding, marine equipment and related research and industrial activities.

China Classification Society, founded in 1956 and headquartered in Beijing, is a ship classification organisation and a full member of the International Association of Classification Societies.