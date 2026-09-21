Uruguay container terminal hit by fresh strike ahead of nationwide port stoppage

Montevideo’s specialised container terminal was hit by a fresh 24-hour strike less than a day after operations resumed, with a nationwide port stoppage due to start on September 21, according to a company statement.

The TCP-NELSURY union halted work at Terminal Cuenca del Plata (TCP) from 23:00 on September 18 until 23:00 on September 19.

The action followed an earlier stoppage from 16:00 on September 16 to 23:00 on September 17, after which normal operations briefly resumed.

Further disruption is set to follow after Sindicato Único Portuario y Ramas Afines (SUPRA) called a nationwide port strike from 07:00 on September 21 until 07:00 on September 22.

The dispute centres on negotiations over a new collective agreement, while SUPRA is also opposing mandatory minimum-service requirements imposed during industrial action.

Those rules require vessel loading and unloading, the receipt of full and empty import and export containers and storage operations to continue during strikes.

Road-gate operations must handle at least 25 containers per hour, while refrigerated containers, perishables and sanitary-sensitive cargoes must continue to be handled without interruption.

SUPRA has called the requirements excessive and arbitrary and argues that they restrict the right to strike.

The union has also scheduled a general assembly for September 24, with work stoppages from 08:00 and meetings in Montevideo and Nueva Palmira.

TCP is a Uruguayan mixed-capital terminal operator. Belgian logistics and port group Katoen Natie controls 80% of the company, while Uruguay’s Administración Nacional de Puertos holds the remaining 20%. Katoen Natie acquired its controlling stake through a public auction in 2001.