Tsakos-managed bulker takes on water off Vietnam with 174,614-tonne ore cargo

Vietnamese authorities were continuing an emergency response around the Greek-flagged *Merchant Mariner* off Dung Quat after water entered three port-side ballast tanks of the 179,570-dwt bulker carrying 174,614 tonnes of BRBF iron ore from Malaysia.

The casualty has put authorities on alert over both the condition of the heavily laden vessel and the risk of pollution, with the ship carrying about 3,375 tonnes of fuel oil and 227 tonnes of diesel oil.

The *Merchant Mariner*, IMO 9522647, had sailed from Teluk Rubiah in Malaysia on 13 September bound for Dung Quat, where its cargo was to be delivered to Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel Joint Stock Company.

The vessel contacted the Quang Ngai Maritime Port Authority at about 11:30 on 18 September seeking permission to enter the Dung Quat anchorage. Authorities said the water ingress was detected later that day while the ship was about 15 nautical miles from the anchorage.

Water was found in port-side ballast tanks No 4, 5 and 6. An initial assessment by Vietnamese authorities indicated the vessel may have contacted submerged rocks during its approach, causing damage to sections of the bottom plating.

The cause has not been established conclusively. The ship was reported to be listing by about five degrees. No water had been detected in the cargo holds and there was no reported marine pollution as of 20 September. All 24 seafarers remained safe. The crew comprises eight Greek nationals and 16 Filipinos and is led by Greek master Chondros Charilaos.

Authorities were also concerned that the vessel appeared to be settling deeper in the water. At 18:45 on 18 September, readings reported by the authorities were 18.87 metres at the bow, 19.28 metres amidships and 19.69 metres at the stern.

The Quang Ngai Maritime Port Authority ordered the shipowner and master to assess possible damage to the hull structure, watertight integrity and stability, while continuing regular checks of the ballast tanks, bilges, void spaces and other compartments. Fuel-tank valves were ordered shut as a pollution-prevention measure, while a tug was placed on round-the-clock standby. Authorities, the shipowner, cargo interests and other parties were also working on a possible cargo-removal plan should lightening the vessel become necessary.

The Dung Quat Port Border Guard Station completed immigration procedures for the vessel and its crew and cleared representatives of the shipowner, insurers, surveyors and assisting tugs to approach the ship.

By the evening of 20 September, the Quang Ngai Maritime Port Authority, provincial border guards and other agencies were continuing to monitor the ship and maintain contact with its master while preparing for further emergency measures.