Italian shipowner Augusta Due hands Chinese yard its biggest order with tanker trio

Italian shipowner Augusta Due has ordered three 40,800-dwt oil and chemical tankers from Anhui Port & Shipping Sealand Equipment in the Chinese yard’s biggest order since its establishment, according to iMarine.

The contract was signed in Tongling, China, on 17 September. Financial terms and delivery dates have not been disclosed.

Each vessel will have 48,500 cubic metres of cargo capacity, with six pairs of cargo oil tanks, one pair of slop tanks and one residual tank, as well as seven pairs of ballast water tanks. Seven independent cargo transfer pipeline systems will allow the ships to carry liquid chemicals, crude oil, refined petroleum products and petroleum products covered by Marpol Annex I.

The tankers are designed for unrestricted trading, including operation in EU and US emission control areas. Their main and auxiliary engines will be capable of using LSHFO, MGO, biofuels and blended fuels, while SCR systems will meet IMO Tier III requirements. A PSD energy-saving duct will also be fitted at the stern.

Rome-based Augusta Due is an independent Italian shipping company established in 1994. Its operations cover product tanker capacity ranging from 3,000 dwt to 42,000 dwt, and the company holds RINA-certified ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 management certifications.

Anhui Port & Shipping Sealand Equipment is a Chinese ship and offshore equipment manufacturer with production operations in Tongling, Anhui province.