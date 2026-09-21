Hong Kong shipowner Cido picks autonomous navigation for 20 China-built car carriers

Hong Kong shipowner Cido Shipping has selected Avikus’ HiNAS Control autonomous navigation system for 20 LNG dual-fuel 7,600-CEU pure car and truck carriers under construction at China Merchants Heavy Industry in China, according to an Avikus statement.

The agreement covers the Smart Standard subscription package and provides a framework for potential deployment on another 12 vessels planned under the same newbuilding programme.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery from 2027, with HiNAS Control to be rolled out progressively across the series. The system uses artificial intelligence to detect vessels and obstacles and can control heading and engine RPM through interfaces with the autopilot and bridge manoeuvring system. Its functions include route following, collision avoidance and voyage optimisation.

The deal extends a relationship between Cido Shipping and HD Hyundai shipbuilding affiliates spanning 107 newbuilding projects across several vessel types.

“Cido Shipping places great importance on practical applicability and measurable value when evaluating new technologies,” said Chy Young Jun, chief executive of Cido Shipping (Korea) Co Ltd. He said the project would allow the companies to assess the technology in vessel operations and fleet management.

Avikus chief executive Jaeho Kang said the agreement broadens the companies’ cooperation from shipbuilding into autonomous navigation and digital vessel operations.

Steel cutting for the first 7,600-CEU LNG dual-fuel PCTC in the programme took place at China Merchants Heavy Industry (Jiangsu) on 13 April 2026.

Cido Shipping’s Hong Kong headquarters was established in 2004 and handles commercial management and vessel operations. Its South Korean affiliate provides ship management services.

Avikus was established in 2020 and develops autonomous navigation systems for commercial and leisure vessels. It is part of South Korean industrial group HD Hyundai.

China Merchants Heavy Industry is a Chinese shipbuilding company within China Merchants’ shipbuilding operations.