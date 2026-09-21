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2026 September 21   07:29

shipbuilding

Singapore maritime investor Yangzijiang orders 24 ships with 16 options

Singapore maritime investor Yangzijiang Maritime Development has ordered 24 newbuildings from several Chinese shipyards and secured options for another 16 vessels, according to a company statement.  

The latest contracts lift its newbuilding portfolio to 98 vessels including options, comprising seven ships already delivered, 75 firm newbuildings and 16 optional vessels.  

The firm orders cover six 64,500-dwt bulkers for delivery in 2029 and 2030 and six 49,800-dwt product and chemical tankers due between 2028 and 2030.  

They also include four 28,000-dwt stainless steel chemical tankers and four 29,000-dwt stainless steel chemical tankers for delivery in 2028 and 2029, plus four 319,000-dwt oil tankers scheduled for 2029 and 2030.  

Yangzijiang Maritime has not identified the individual shipyards or disclosed the value of the contracts. It has also not provided a breakdown of the 16 options by vessel type.  

The newbuildings will be financed through a combination of equity co-investment and debt financing and built to International Association of Classification Societies standards, including technical and environmental specifications with eco-related class notations.  

Twelve of the 75 firm newbuildings have been resold, including one vessel already handed over to its buyer under a sale contract.  

“These newbuilds will further expand, strengthen and modernise our fleet composition,” executive chairman and chief executive Ren Yuanlin said.  

The company plans to invest alongside co-investment partners while retaining the ability to lease or resell vessels as market opportunities emerge.  

Yangzijiang Maritime Development was incorporated in Singapore in April 2025. Its activities include maritime asset investment, ship financing and related maritime services.

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