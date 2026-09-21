South Korean shipyard J Ocean signs six-tanker LOIs for Gunsan restart

South Korean shipbuilder J Ocean Heavy Industries has signed letters of intent for six tankers with an unidentified Oceania-based shipowner, lifting its prospective newbuilding pipeline at the Gunsan yard to 10 vessels, according to a company statement.

The latest LOIs cover two 157,000-dwt crude oil tankers and four 114,000-dwt crude and product tankers. They follow a June LOI for four more 114,000-dwt crude and product tankers.

The agreements are not firm shipbuilding contracts. They still need to be converted into final construction contracts, with refund guarantees secured before construction can proceed.

J Ocean said the yard’s lack of a full-ship orderbook allows it to offer earlier delivery positions. Both tanker designs were developed by HJ Shipbuilding & Construction, while the 114,000-dwt design complies with International Maritime Organization environmental requirements and can carry crude oil or petroleum products.

J Ocean is acquiring the Gunsan shipyard from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries under a Won780bn ($564m) asset-transfer agreement signed on 26 June. Completion of the ownership transfer is expected by the end of 2026.

The yard stopped building complete ships in 2017 and later resumed limited production of ship blocks. J Ocean plans to refurbish the facility, recruit workers and restart complete-vessel construction gradually from 2027, targeting delivery of its first completed newbuilding in 2028.

J Ocean Heavy Industries is a South Korean shipbuilding company established by Eco Prime Marine Pacific to acquire and operate the Gunsan facility.

Eco Prime Marine Pacific is an investment company and the largest shareholder in HJ Shipbuilding & Construction, with a 48.89% stake.

HJ Shipbuilding & Construction is a South Korean shipbuilding company whose activities include the design and construction of commercial vessels.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is a South Korean shipbuilding and heavy-industrial company and the developer of the Gunsan facility, which entered operation in 2010 with a 700-metre dock and a 1,650-tonne Goliath crane.