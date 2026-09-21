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2026 September 21   07:32

shipbuilding

MSC in talks to buy 80% stake in German cruise shipbuilder Meyer Werft

Geneva-based shipping group MSC is in talks over a possible acquisition of the 80.73% stake in German cruise shipbuilder Meyer Werft held by the federal government and Lower Saxony, according to Bloomberg.  

The discussions remain open-ended, with no final decision taken and other potential buyers still able to emerge. The talks could also end without a transaction. Terms and a potential valuation have not been disclosed.  

Germany’s federal government and Lower Saxony acquired the 80.73% holding in 2024 as part of Meyer Werft’s stabilisation, splitting the stake equally. They injected €400m ($459.1m), or €200m ($229.6m) each, and guaranteed 80% of a €2.6bn ($2.98bn) credit facility.  

The public shareholders are unwilling to take a loss on their €400m investment in a sale. Their involvement was intended to be temporary, with Meyer Werft eventually returning to private ownership. The Meyer family also received a buy-back right.  

MSC already has a major commercial relationship with the Papenburg yard through MSC Cruises. The cruise company and Meyer Werft signed a letter of intent in December 2025 covering four next-generation cruise ships and two options.  

By June, negotiations on the shipbuilding contracts had reached an advanced stage.

The planned New Frontier vessels will have gross tonnage of around 180,000 and capacity for up to 5,400 passengers, with annual deliveries planned from 2030.  

Meyer Werft remains in restructuring. Group revenue rose to €2.83bn ($3.25bn) in 2025 from €1.37bn ($1.57bn) in 2024, while the shipbuilder recorded a €383.8m ($440.5m) net loss. EBITDA improved to negative €251.8m ($289.0m) from negative €527.6m ($605.6m).  

Founded in 1795, Meyer Werft is a German shipbuilding company based in Papenburg. Its activities include the construction of cruise ships and other complex vessels.  

MSC Group is a privately owned transport and logistics group headquartered in Geneva. Its businesses include Mediterranean Shipping Company and MSC Cruises.  

MSC Cruises is the group’s cruise business and is negotiating the New Frontier shipbuilding programme with Meyer Werft.

Topics:

Meyer Werft

MSC

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